NBA Free Agent Rumors: Michael Beasley Signed With Lakers Over Thunder

With the Los Angeles Lakers having approximately $5 million remaining in salary cap space, they reportedly signed Michael Beasley to a one-year, $3.5 million deal in free agency.

Originally the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, the 29-year-old is coming off a strong 10th season with the New York Knicks.

In 74 games, including 30 starts, he averaged 13.2 points (50.7 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line) and 5.6 rebounds in 22.3 minutes.

Before signing with the Lakers and reuniting with LeBron James, Beasley narrowed his decision to two teams, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Beasley, 29, had narrowed his decision to the Lakers and Oklahoma City before finalizing a deal with the Lakers on Friday, league sources said.

After renouncing Julius Randle and signing Rajon Rondo, the hope was the Lakers would re-sign Brook Lopez to balance out the roster.

However, Lopez signed a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving Los Angeles with JaVale McGee, Ivica Zubac and Moritz Wagner as options at the center position.

As head coach Luke Walton and the Lakers coaching staff are envisioning their own Golden State Warriors death lineup with James at center, it appears the position was not too much of a priority for president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka.

