NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Will Work Out Dion Waiters After Waiving Troy Daniels

For the Los Angeles Lakers and all NBA 30 teams, March 1 is the final deadline to waive player(s) so they are still eligible to play in the NBA playoffs.

While the Lakers waived DeMarcus Cousins in order to sign Markieff Morris, they were not done and waived Troy Daniels to create a roster spot now.

Although the Lakers did not immediately sign a player, they have been linked to numerous backcourt players such as Dion Waiters and JR Smith so far.

With the Lakers set to return from a three-game road trip, they will work out Waiters, according to Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers will work out free agent guard Dion Waiters on Monday, sources tell me and @wojespn. Waiters has career averages of 13.2 points and 2.8 assists in Cleveland, OKC and Miami. LAL opened up a roster spot by waiving guard Troy Daniels on Sunday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 2, 2020

