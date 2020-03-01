NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Will Waive Troy Daniels To Create Roster Spot
For the Los Angeles Lakers and all NBA 30 teams, March 1 is the final deadline to waive player(s) so they are still eligible to play in the NBA playoffs.

As it is an opportunity for contenders to improve their rosters and for lottery-bound teams to improve their chances of landing the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, the Lakers waived DeMarcus Cousins and signed Markieff Morris.

Although the Lakers have a full roster, they have been linked to numerous backcourt players like Dion Waiters, JR Smith, and Tyler Johnson so far.

In a not so surprising move, the Lakers reportedly will waive Troy Daniels to create a roster spot now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

While the Lakers are set to meet with Waiters on March 2, there are no imminent plans to sign a player, but they wanted to create flexibility:

In 41 games, Daniels averaged 4.2 points (39.2 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from the three-point line) in 11.1 minutes. While the 28 year old played well when given minutes, this allows him a chance to play elsewhere.

For the Lakers, they are still in need of a backup point guard and wing defender. While there is no one player that currently stands out, having a roster spot available could be important heading into the 2020 NBA playoffs.