NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Viewed As ‘Greatest Threat’ To Sign LeBron James Away From Cavs

With the NBA free agency period rapidly approaching, all eyes are on the Los Angeles Lakers and whether they will be able to successfully lure elite talent with the most salary cap space in the league at their disposal this summer.

The Lakers, with the prowess to add two maximum contracts, are in position to pursue the likes of LeBron James and Paul George when they officially become free agents in roughly a week’s time.

James’ presence on the market makes the upcoming free agency period that much more significant, as it’s not every day a 14-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion becomes available to sign.

James is widely viewed by many to depart the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in his career, leading to plenty of unanswered questions on where he’ll next suit up in his illustrious career.

While the Cavaliers are remaining optimistic in retaining their homegrown star, it’s the Lakers that reportedly stand as the biggest threat to poach James away from the organization, via Sam Amick of USA Today:

The Lakers are widely seen as the greatest threat to lure James away from his home state, with other suitors like the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers appearing to be long shots at this point.

James’ connections to Los Angeles are natural, given he owns two homes in the area and is reportedly basing his upcoming free agency decision on where his family feels most comfortable.

Not only that, but the Lakers can entice James with the opportunity to pair up with another star free agent such as George, longtime friend Chris Paul, or with a trade for Kawhi Leonard.

However, there’s growing pessimism within James’ camp that George is bound to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which, if turns out true, could ultimately throw a wrench in the Lakers’ plans this summer.

