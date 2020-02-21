NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers To Waive DeMarcus Cousins In Order To Sign Markieff Morris

With the Los Angeles Lakers entering the second half of the 2019-20 NBA season, they have been looking to improve the roster via the buyout market.

As March 1 is the last day for players to still be eligible for the 2020 NBA playoffs, the Lakers have been waiting for one that addresses their needs.

Although Markieff Morris is not known as a defender, the Lakers were interested at the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline but did not have the assets.

With the Detroit Pistons buying Morris out now, the 30 year old reportedly plans to sign with the Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Markieff Morris plans to sign with Lakers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

To make room for Morris, the Lakers reportedly will waive DeMarcus Cousins now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

While the Lakers waiving Cousins was a possibility, it is somewhat of a surprise considering Troy Daniels was viewed as the likely candidate.

Although Cousins has not played a single game, head coach Frank Vogel recently shared he was ‘on track’ to get healthy by the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Since Cousins is extremely close to Anthony Davis, this was not an easy decision. Along with this, there was uncertainty if Cousins could actually return and if he did, his conditioning and timing would be questioned.

As general manager Rob Pelinka looks to improve their roster for a 2020 NBA Finals run, there is a little over a week to see who else becomes available.