NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Sign Rajon Rondo To One-Year, $9 Million Contract

With free agency completely underway, the Los Angeles Lakers have had a strong start after Paul George re-signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As LeBron James chose the Lakers over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, and Philadelphia 76ers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signed while Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee joined him.

With the Lakers reportedly meeting with Julius Randle, they decided to renounce his rights and make him an unrestricted free agent. As a result, his time in Los Angeles is likely over with a market that has dried up significantly in just the first two days.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers have signed Rajon Rondo to a one-year, $9 million contract after renouncing Randle:

Sources: Rajon Rondo is signing a one-year, $9M deal with Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

With Lonzo Ball missing 30 games due to various injuries during the 2017-18 NBA season, the Lakers needed to find a reliable backup point guard. While Isaiah Thomas was a potential option depending on how things played out, Rondo is coming off strong performances in the playoffs for the New Orleans Pelicans.

After signing Rondo, it will be interesting to see how the Lakers fill out the remainder of the roster. While their defense has certainly improved, they need to surround James and the young core with shooters to space the floor.

