NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Sign Michael Beasley

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the more active teams at the start of the free agency period, utilizing their cap space to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in addition to signing veterans LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee.

While free agency has since hit a lull with most prominent free agents now off the board, the Lakers have continued tinkering with their roster ahead of training camp. They most recently agreed to terms with a pair of undrafted guards in Joel Berry II and Jeffrey Carroll.

On Friday, Los Angeles tapped into their room exception and added another veteran to the mix in Michael Beasley, via Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Free agent Michael Beasley has agreed to a deal with the Lakers, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2018

Assuming Beasley’s contract is guaranteed, the Lakers roster is now filled out with the maximum 15 players, as well as Berry and Carroll, whose contracts are non-guaranteed. They still have one more two-way contract to hand out after waiving Malik Newman.

Beasley, 29, enjoyed a resurgent season with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 points in only 22.3 minutes per game. He additionally shot 39.5 percent from behind the arc, which is five points better than his career average of 35.2.

Beasley is another versatile player, as he has experience at both small forward and power forward. The Lakers mark the seventh team he will play for since being drafted with the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat.