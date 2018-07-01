NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope To One-Year, $12 Million Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers entered free agency with an opportunity to end the team’s rebuilding process following five seasons.

Armed with a young core and two max-contract slots, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka established a two-year window to sign at least one All-Star caliber player in free agency and that happened with the news of LeBron James signing.

Now with James on board, the other dominoes are beginning to fall with the first being Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is also represented by Klutch Sports. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a one-year $12 million deal to remain in L.A:

Sources: KCP agreeing to a one-year, $12 million deal. https://t.co/jxd6a4ToC0 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

Caldwell-Pope had an up-and-down season for the Lakers last year. As the team’s primary defender, he did a great job of harassing the opposing team’s top player and once his legal issues cleared up, he became the Lakers’ most reliable three-point shooter.

Caldwell-Pope shot at least 42 percent from three-point range in January, February, and March, oftentimes keeping the Lakers in the game when injuries hit and other players struggled. He is an ideal player to pair with James and has already shown that he fits with the rest of the Lakers core.

It is worth noting that it is another one-year deal so he will hit the free agent market once again next summer, but that also keeps the Lakers cap clean next summer as well which is something they are looking to do unless another star comes through.

