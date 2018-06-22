NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Sign Undrafted North Carolina Point Guard Joel Berry II

The Los Angeles Lakers added plenty on draft night with their three picks. Their first selection, No. 25 overall, was used on Moritz Wagner who provides rebounding and an ability to stretch the floor.

Taken No. 39 overall, Isaac Bonga is a draft-and-stash player, and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is one of the best shooters in the draft. Additionally, the Lakers reportedly signed impressive scoring guard Malik Newman to a two-way contract after the draft.

One deficiency the team didn’t address through the draft was the backup point guard position. It was an area of need as they struggled mightily when Lonzo Ball was injured. Now, however, the Lakers have one of college basketball’s most reliable point guards ahead of Summer League play.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers signed undrafted North Carolina point guard Joel Berry II:

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II has agreed to an undrafted free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell Yahoo. Berry was four-year standout at UNC and part of national championship team in 2017. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2018

Berry doesn’t necessarily have the measurables that teams look for in draft prospects, but he makes up for it with an impressive resume in his four-year college career.

Berry was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 2017, leading the Tar Heels to the National Championship. He followed that up by being named a Third Team All-American this past year as a senior.

As a senior, Berry averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 34.4 percent from 3-point range.

Time will tell whether Berry is able to garner a training camp invite or even a roster spot, but the Lakers have made it a point to address all of their needs on this draft night and they did exactly that.

