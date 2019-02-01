NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Remain ‘Real’ Possibility To Sign Carmelo Anthony After Bulls Waive Him

After parting ways with the Houston Rockets on Nov. 15, Carmelo Anthony has not played in a game since, and was eventually traded to the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 22.

In conjunction with the Bulls trading for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony was finally waived to create a roster spot.

With the 34-year-old expected to clear waivers, he will have an opportunity to resurrect his 16-year career and hopefully finish on his own terms.

Throughout the 2season, Anthony has been consistently linked with the Los Angeles Lakers because of LeBron James and there appears to be a path, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Anthony is expected to clear waivers and will then have a better sense of a possible destination with league-wide roster movement post-trade deadline. The Lakers remain a real possibility for 'Melo beyond Thursday's deadline, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/6ySgYf3Nh8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2019

With there being conflicting reports about the team’s actual interest in Anthony, the reality is the Lakers would have to create a roster spot for him at present time. However, that could quickly change if the Lakers are able to trade for Anthony Davis at the Feb. 7 deadline.

In one scenario for Davis, the Lakers have reportedly offered their entire young core except for Josh Hart and a first round draft pick.

Based on this potential trade, the Lakers could have one or multiple spots available for him or any player that is bought out by the March 1 deadline.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.