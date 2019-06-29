Nba Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Reach Out To Seth Curry’s Representatives

With just four players under contract for the 2019-20 NBA season, general manager Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of work to do to fill out the roster.

Although free agency has not officially started yet, it appears the Lakers will either sign Kawhi Leonard or multiple role players with their max-contract slot.

As the Lakers are expected to meet with Leonard soon, they have already reached out to numerous point guards.

With the Lakers in need of three-point shooting, they reportedly have reached out to Seth Curry’s representatives, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers have also reached out to the reps of free agent guard Seth Curry, per source. Curry is the type of long range shooter the Lakers want. He shot 45.6% from the field last season in Portland, 45% from three. He averaged 7.9 points in 74 games. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 30, 2019

Along with Curry, the Lakers reportedly have reached out to Patrick Beverley’s representatives, according to Turner:

Sources: The Lakers have reached out to the reps of free agent guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley is one of the best defenders in the NBA and his 3-point shooting has improved dramatically. He’s also a great locker room presence. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2019

Known as Stephen Curry’s younger brother, the 28-year-old has established himself as a strong backup point guard.

During the 2018-19 NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry averaged 7.9 points (45.6% shooting from the field and 45.0% shooting from the three-point line).

At this time, it is unclear what Curry’s market is heading into June 30. Depending on what happens, the Lakers could use their $4.8 million mid-level room exception on him.

Regardless of what happens, it appears the Lakers are prioritizing three-point shooters. After Year 1 with LeBron James which featured playmakers, it became evident that was not a winning formula to maximize his abilities.

If Curry does sign with the Lakers, he will receive plenty of wide-open looks courtesy of James and Anthony Davis.