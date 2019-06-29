Nba Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Reach Out To Patrick Beverley’s Agent To Set Up Meeting

With free agency less than 24 hours away, the Los Angeles Lakers and all 30 NBA teams are currently scheduling meetings with free agents beginning on June 30 right now.

While all of the attention is on Kawhi Leonard as the team’s potential third All-Star player, the Lakers are also considering splitting up the max-contract slot for depth.

As the Lakers reportedly have reached out to D’Angelo Russell’s agents, they are interested in another point guard.

The Lakers reportedly have reached out to Patrick Beverley’s agent, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

Sources: The Lakers have reached out to the reps of free agent guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley is one of the best defenders in the NBA and his 3-point shooting has improved dramatically. He’s also a great locker room presence. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2019

While Beverley would be a good fit, his asking price may be too much, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Sources: Patrick Beverley is seeking a deal in the three-year, $40+ million range. Suitors include Mavs, Lakers, Bulls and Clippers. Agent Bill Duffy also represents Luka Doncic and is known to be intrigued by idea of pairing bulldog Beverley with the young playmaker. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 27, 2019

If the Lakers are unable to sign Leonard, it would be ideal to split the cap space into 2-3 role players. At this current time, Los Angeles only has four players under contract.

Although Beverley is looking to secure his family’s future, it will be interesting to see if he gets what he wants in the free agent market. Known for his defense, Beverley was a near 40% three-point shooter during the 2018-19 NBA season.

Interestingly enough, the 30-year-old was actually the No. 42 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Lakers before he was ultimately traded to the Miami Heat for a future draft pick.

With the Lakers needing to sign some backcourt players, Darren Collison’s unexpected retirement will likely have some impact in the market at the point guard position.

Regardless of what happens, all eyes will be on how general manager Rob Pelinka builds the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They have already been linked to three-point shooters, which is a very encouraging sign.