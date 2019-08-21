NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Planning Individual Workouts To Evaluate Dwight Howard, Joakim Noah, Marreese Speights

Since DeMarcus Cousins unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, general manager Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have been evaluating all of their options.

So far, the Lakers have been linked to Dwight Howard, who they recently received permission to speak with as the Memphis Grizzlies are expected to buy him out eventually.

As the Lakers only have Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee at center, new replacement candidates are slowly emerging.

The Lakers are planning individual workouts to evaluate Howard, Joakim Noah, Marreese Speights, and perhaps Marcin Gortat, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sources: Lakers planning individual workouts to evaluate centers Joakim Noah, Dwight Howard and Mo Speights this week in Los Angeles. Another consideration currently overseas: Marcin Gortat. Lakers want a window into physical condition and mindset of a potential addition. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 20, 2019

Although Howard is the most talented player out of this group, there are obviously concerns about if he is willing to accept a lesser role as well as his locker room presence.

As a result, Noah may ultimately be the best fit. While Noah struggled with the New York Knicks, he was a solid contributor for the Grizzlies after averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 16.5 minutes for the 2018-19 NBA season.

As for Speights, he spent last season with the Guangzhou Long-Lions in China. And as a 35.6% career three-point shooter, he would fill the team’s need for a stretch-five.

With Speights being the youngest player at 32-years-old, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers work out anyone else. Although Kenneth Faried is a small-ball center, he is three years younger than Speights and could be more reliable.

Regardless of which direction the Lakers take, adding another center is extremely important as Davis wants to play more power forward. While Davis is more than capable of playing center, the Lakers do need to understand his wishes as well heading into 2020 NBA free agency.