NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers’ Pitch To Paul George Apparently Leaks

Free agency is just days away and the Los Angeles Lakers have big plans when it begins. It is well known that the team plans on recruiting both LeBron James and Paul George to the purple and gold.

Of course, the Lakers will have a lot of competition from around the league in trying to make that happen. Their pitch to both James and George will have to be on point in order to convince them that Los Angeles is the best place.

President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka are sure to pull out all the stops when the time comes to meet and some things may already be known.

An apparent recruiting pitch for George was leaked to Robin Lundsberg of Sports Illustrated. The pitch is entitled ‘Two Dreams’ and the voiceover text makes it pretty obvious who it’s for:

When you were just a kid In your room

Dreaming from Palmdale We were dreaming too. While you dreamt, we built – built for your arrival And while we dreamt, you built too

Becoming one of the world’s greatest. Life’s most powerful dream are the one we realize ourselves. The ones that turn us into legends.

That kid from Palmdale always knew it

Now the world will, too

Another note of the apparent leak said that they wanted the voiceover to sound “less Morgan Freeman/Denzel Washington, and more Jamie Foxx.”

George, of course, was born and raised in Palmdale, California and attended Knight High School. Landing both George and James is the ultimate goal and while James reportedly doesn’t care for any elaborate sales pitches, pulling out all the stops for George could be necessary.

Last season which was his first with the Oklahoma City Thunder, George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 43 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three-point range.

