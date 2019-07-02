Nba Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Interested In Signing Tj Mcconnell, James Ennis

With so many signings occurring so quickly in 2019 NBA free agency, there is beginning to be some concern about the Los Angeles Lakers’ ability to field a quality roster.

A number of the team’s backup plans have already signed as they wait on Kawhi Leonard’s decision.

Whether or not the Lakers land Leonard, their other needs are pretty apparent. They are in need of shooters and defenders, especially on the wing as well as point guard and center help. The team has already made one signing, bringing in Troy Daniels and they apparently have their eyes on a couple of other interesting role players.

According to Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News, the Lakers are one of numerous teams taking a look at T.J. McConnell:

#Twolves are still kicking the tires on FA PG T.J. McConnell. As are the Sixers, Heat, Lakers, Grizzlies, Suns, Wizards, Pacers, others. Quality rotational guys are still out there to be had. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2019

Though definitely not a starter, McConnell is the ideal backup point guard. He can run the offense well without turning the basketball over and brings a ton of energy to the floor especially on defense where he is a menace. He became a fan favorite of Sixers fans over the last four seasons.

That isn’t all the Lakers have been looking at as they have also reportedly been in contact with James Ennis, according to Ian Begley of SNYtv:

In addition to the Knicks, the Lakers and Clippers are among the teams with cap space who have touched base with James Ennis since the start of free agency, per sources. https://t.co/GkXupihcaX — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 2, 2019

Ennis would be an interesting pickup should the Lakers bring him in. He brings great athleticism and solid defense to the wing while also being a solid shooter offensively which is important in anyone the Lakers bring in. Role players will likely get a ton of open looks with defenses focusing on the All-Star players, so they must be ready to shoot and Ennis is a career 35.7% shooter from three-point range.

With rumors also floating around about Andre Iguodala potentially joining the Lakers, there are certainly still some solid rotation players around for the Lakers. Solid veterans who have been in the playoffs and can defend and/or shoot at a high level are the perfect pieces for the Lakers to be targeting.