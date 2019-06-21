NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Interested In Signing DeAndre Jordan, Brook Lopez

With the Los Angeles Lakers selecting Talen Horton-Tucker with the No. 46 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, all of the attention shifts to free agency beginning on June 30.

As it currently stands, the Lakers will have $23.7 million in cap space following the Anthony Davis trade on July 6, but there are paths to getting to the max-contract slot.

Regardless of the situation, general manager Rob Pelinka and company will have to fill numerous roster spots.

Heading into June 30, the Lakers reportedly are interested in Brook Lopez and DeAndre Jordan at the center position, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN (H/T RealGM):

“The Lakers, I think, are sniffing around (Lopez). I think the Lakers need perimeter players. I think they’re going to have to use their money on perimeter players. I know DeAndre Jordan is a guy on the Lakers’ radar that they’re hoping they may able to get for relatively cheap because he wants to be back in L.A.”

In addition, the Lakers reportedly are interested in Nikola Vucevic, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“Orlando and Vucevic… there’s a lot of motivation for those two sides to get a deal done. Vucevic has wanted to stay there. Both the Celtics and Lakers are potential landing spots for Vucevic if he doesn’t get a deal done with the Magic.”

For Lopez, it would mark his second stint with the Lakers. Following a solid 2017-18 NBA season in Los Angeles, the Lakers did not re-sign him in favor of Michael Beasley.

As for Jordan, this is not the first time he has been linked to the Lakers. During the 2018-19 season, the Dallas Mavericks traded Jordan to the New York Knicks and some thought he would be bought out for a return to Los Angeles.

Although Lopez and Jordan would be solid signings, it will ultimately come down to their asking price. With Davis, LeBron James, and Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers need to address their backcourt first before improving their frontcourt depth.

As free agency nears, it does mark the most important offseason in team history and all eyes are on Pelinka.