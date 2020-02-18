NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers ‘Had Hoped’ To Sign Reggie Jackson

With the 2020 NBA All-Star break in progress, the Los Angeles Lakers and other championship contenders are looking to improve their rosters now.

While the Lakers did not make a move at the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline, the buyout market provides them one final chance before the 2020 NBA playoffs.

As Darren Collison ultimately decided to stay retired, there is not one player that truly addresses the team’s needs for a playmaker and/or wing defender.

With the March 1 deadline near, Reggie Jackson reportedly has signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Guard Reggie Jackson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers upon clearing waivers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2020

With Collison no longer available, the Lakers reportedly ‘had hoped’ to sign Jackson instead shortly after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons:

Jackson gives the Clippers second unit a starting-level playmaker and scorer. Lakers had hoped to sign Jackson too, sources said. Clippers emerge from the buyout market with the most talented player available that had been available to contenders. https://t.co/zXxckBRzKq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2020

As it currently stands, the point guard position is particularly thin in the buyout market with Trey Burke perhaps the best player available for teams now.

With less than two weeks, it will be interesting to see how the market develops. After being traded by the Clippers, Moe Harkless is viewed as an ideal fit, but it is unclear if the New York Knicks will actually buy him out.