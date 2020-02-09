NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Expected To Have Exploratory Conversation With Dion Waiters

At the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline, Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka decided to stand pat with the roster.

While the Lakers were heavily linked to Marcus Morris in the final hours, the New York Knicks’ asking price was simply too much for a four-month rental.

Since the Lakers also did not have the assets to make a significant move, the realistic path was always signing a player via the March 1 buyout market.

With Darren Collison not returning, the Lakers are expected to have a conversation with Dion Waiters, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In the near future, the Lakers are expected to have an exploratory conversation with Dion Waiters, league sources said. Lakers president and GM Rob Pelinka previously represented Waiters as a player agent.

Similar to the Dwight Howard situation in 2019 NBA free agency, the Lakers want a feeling-out process on Waiters’ state of mind after being waived:

The Lakers are canvassing the league for a playmaking guard and considering several possibilities, which include waiting to see who else might become available in the buyout marketplace. As the Lakers had with free agent Dwight Howard, there needs to be a feeling-out process on Waiters’ state of mind after the tumultuous ending to his Miami Heat career, the sources said.

In just the 2019-20 NBA season alone, there are concerns about Waiters. Along with being suspended for the Miami Heat’s season opener for ‘conduct detrimental to the team,’ he has been suspended 16 more games since.

And after being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal, Waiters was waived shortly after and will be owed $4.2 million over three seasons.

Despite the circumstances, it is important to note that Waiters is represented by Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul, which makes things certainly interesting.