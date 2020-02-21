NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Emerging As Frontrunner To Sign Markieff Morris

With the second half of the 2019-20 NBA season underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to improve their roster via the buyout market now.

As Darren Collison decided not to come out of retirement and Reggie Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, there was not really a player that addressed the team’s needs for a backup point guard and/or wing defender.

With the March 1 deadline approaching to still be able to play in the 2020 NBA playoffs, a potential option has emerged for general manager Rob Pelinka.

As the Lakers were recently interested in Markieff Morris, he has been bought out by the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Pistons forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a contract buyout, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Once the 30 year old is officially bought out, the Lakers reportedly have emerged as a frontrunner to sign him along with the Toronto Raptors:

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a frontrunner to sign Markieff Morris, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Toronto has also expressed interest in Morris. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Whether it is Morris or another player, the Lakers have a full roster and would need to waive someone. At this time, it appears Troy Daniels is the most likely candidate and he addressed the possibility of the Lakers waiving him.

In 44 games (16 starts) with the Pistons, Morris is averaging 11.0 points (39.7 percent from the three-point line) and 3.9 rebounds in just 22.5 minutes.

And at 6’8″ and 245 pounds, Morris would provide the Lakers with some much-needed size against some other championship contenders.