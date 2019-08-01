NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers ‘Appear To Be An Unlikely Option’ For Carmelo Anthony

Immediately after Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers shifted their focus to Plan B and signed Danny Green in 2019 NBA free agency.

Considering the circumstances, general manager Rob Pelinka and company did an admirable job of surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the right role players.

As the Lakers signed players to below their market value and maintained cap space flexibility for 2021 free agency, they still have a roster spot for the 2019-20 NBA season.

With Carmelo Anthony still a free agent, he naturally remains linked to the Lakers due to his relationship with James, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Anywhere you look around, a pathway to a deal seems tough. Several of the league’s playoff-contending teams — such as Philadelphia, Denver, Golden State, Utah, Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn and Indiana — have proclaimed respect for Anthony’s career but have not pursued signing him and have essentially full rosters now. Then there are the perceived Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, two possibilities, because of Anthony’s history and relationship with LeBron James and ties to the Knicks franchise.

Unfortunately, it appears the Lakers are an unlikely option:

The Lakers discussed the signing of Anthony last season and now have one roster spot open, but appear to be an unlikely option.

As it currently stands, it appears the Lakers are only interested in signing Andre Iguodala with their final spot if he is eventually bought out from the Memphis Grizzlies.

While Iguodala is widely viewed as a buyout candidate, the Grizzlies reportedly are still trying to trade him with some championship contenders interested in him at this time.

Although there are some players who could help them like Thabo Sefolosha and arguments could be made for both sides, the Lakers waiting for Iguodala does make sense.

If Los Angeles is ultimately unsuccessful, they will still have the February trade deadline as well as the March 1 buyout deadline to improve before the 2020 NBA playoffs.