NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Among Teams ‘Very Interested’ In Kemba Walker

Heading into the 2019 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are among teams who have inquired about an Anthony Davis trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

While the Pelicans reportedly do not have a timeline on a Davis trade, it would make sense for them to make one prior to June 30 so they can potentially work out some players.

If the Lakers are unsuccessful, they will still have the No. 4 pick and a max-contract slot to significantly improve the roster around LeBron James for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Although it appears unlikely at this moment, the Lakers are among teams expected to be ‘very interested’ in Kemba Walker, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The biggest question facing Charlotte right now is are they going to re-sign Kemba Walker in free agency… or are they going to be willing to allow him to go out into the marketplace where teams like Dallas, the Knicks, and the Lakers are going to be very interested in Walker.

Despite making the 2018-19 All-NBA Third Team, there is doubt the Charlotte Hornets will offer Walker a supermax deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Hornets and Kemba Walker both have each other as top priorities entering July 1, league sources said. Walker confirmed to Jared Weiss of The Athletic that the Hornets remain his “first priority” during his tour of Tokyo as an NBA ambassador there during the NBA Finals. Walker made the All-NBA third team this year after another spectacular season, allowing him to sign a five-year, $221 million super maximum contract. There is doubt around the NBA that the Hornets will reach that high amount, but owner Michael Jordan’s loyalty has always been with Walker.

After Walker’s latest accomplishment, he qualifies for a five-year, $221.3 million deal instead of $189.7 million now.

As other teams like the Lakers are only able to offer him a four-year, $140.6 million deal, Walker recently called the Hornets his ‘first priority.’ While he would be giving up significant money, negotiations could push him elsewhere.

For the Lakers, the ideal situation is to add to the young core and sign a second All-Star player. However, Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury could completely change the landscape.