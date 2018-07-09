NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Among Teams Expressing Interest In Luc Mbah A Moute

The Los Angeles Lakers have been pretty quiet on the free agency front after the rush of agreements following the commitment from LeBron James. The front office’s plan is to surround James with with tough-minded defenders and playmakers and the team reportedly has eyes on another of the former.

Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has long been one of the best defenders in the NBA, capable of guarding multiple positions. During the 2017-18 NBA season, he played a big role for the Houston Rockets who had the best record in the league and were just one game away from the 2018 NBA Finals.

Now it looks as if there isn’t a guarantee Mbah a Moute returns to Houston and according to Kelly Iko of Rockets Wire, the Lakers are one of a number of teams to express interest in him:

According to the person, the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers have expressed interest, and at least two of these teams have presented offers to Mbah a Moute.

Mbah a Moute would make some sense as he would give the Lakers another defender who could take pressure off James. Also, he has improved as a shooter, knocking down 36.4 percent from three-point range on almost three attempts per game.

The worry on this signing would have to do with position. The Lakers are already at 14 players (counting agreements that haven’t been signed) and the center position looks to be a need for the team. Mbah a Moute has played a little small-ball center at times, which could be what they’re looking for, but going into the year with JaVale McGee, Ivica Zubac, and rookie Moe Wagner as the lone centers would bring some concerns.

Nonetheless, the Lakers still have some money available and will check out all potential options as to who will make the best addition to this team.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!