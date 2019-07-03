NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers, 76ers, Bucks Frontrunners To Sign Kyle Korver Once Bought Out By Suns

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to wait for Kawhi Leonard’s decision in 2019 NBA free agency, general manager Rob Pelinka is constructing the team’s roster.

Following Year 1 with LeBron James which featured ‘tough-minded’ playmakers, it appears the Lakers are aware he needs three-point shooters and rim protectors.

To their credit so far, Los Angeles has signed Troy Daniels (40%) and Jared Dudley (39.2%) to address one of the team’s weaknesses for the 2019-20 NBA season.

With Kyle Korver expected to be bought out by the Phoenix Suns now, the Lakers reportedly are among teams in the running, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Suns are planning to buyout the partially guaranteed contract of Kyle Korver, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers, Sixers and Bucks are frontrunners to sign Korver once he clears waivers, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

This comes immediately after the Memphis Grizzlies traded the 38-year-old to the Suns, according to Wojnarowski:

The Grizzlies are trading Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to the Suns for DeAnthony Melton, Josh Jackson 2020 second-round pick and 2021 conditional second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

Along with being a career 42.9% three-point shooter, Korver averaged 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in his second stint with the Utah Jazz during the 2018-19 NBA season.

Most importantly, Korver played with LeBron James during his last two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers which resulted in the same amount of NBA Finals appearances.

At this stage of his career, there should be concerns regarding Korver’s defense but the Lakers are limited. Outside of the max-contract slot, they just have a $4.7 million room exception and the veteran’s minimum.

Regardless of what happens with Leonard, the Lakers should be competitive with James and Anthony Davis. With arguably two of the five best players in the league right now, who the Lakers surround them with is equally as important.

Since the landscape of the NBA has changed, Korver may have an opportunity to reunite with James in Los Angeles and perhaps make a third NBA Finals appearance.