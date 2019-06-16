NBA Free Agency Rumors: Kyrie Irving ‘Wants’ To Play With Anthony Davis, ‘Still In Play’ For Lakers

In less than a week, there have been significant events that will likely change the landscape for the Los Angeles and all 30 teams heading into the 2019-20 NBA season.

From Kawhi Leonard defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson’s injuries, the Lakers have traded their entire young core (except for Kyle Kuzma) and draft picks for Anthony Davis.

While the 2019 NBA Draft is approaching on June 20, all of the attention is on free agency 10 days later. Depending on when the Davis trade is completed, the Lakers could still be able to sign a third All-Star player heading into June 30.

Although Kyrie Irving reportedly is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, someone close to LeBron James is still optimistic, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Just days before the Davis deal was done, a source close to James indicated some optimism that – Nets noise be darned – Irving was still in play for the Lakers.

In addition, Irving reportedly wants to play with Davis, according to David Aldridge of The Athletic:

Whether it’s Kemba Walker, whom the New York Times’ Marc Stein reported as a potential Lakers target, or Kyrie Irving, whom sources have maintained for months wants to play with Davis, someone dynamic will likely be on the ball next season in L.A.

Throughout the 2018-19 season, there were conflicting reports about free agency. While it appeared the Lakers would not be able to sign a second All-Star player, they traded for Davis and it should create more options for them.

With James and Davis, they are legitimate championship contenders for at least the next three seasons and free agents like Irving should strongly consider them. In addition, players may be willing to take less to win in Los Angeles.

Following a drama-filled start to the offseason, the Lakers have rebounded nicely. However, general manager Rob Pelinka needs to properly construct a roster around their two All-Star players with head coach Frank Vogel in mind.

Whether it is a third All-Star player or numerous role players, the Lakers are determined to win their 17th championship.