NBA Free Agency Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis & Kevin Durant Among Players Expected To Join New Team In 2019

The 2018-19 NBA season is just barely underway, and although the Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of issues to solve as they face a tough Western Conference road to the playoffs, many are already looking ahead to the 2019 free agency class.

Next summer is projected to be one of the most star-studded free agent classes in recent memory. With most speculation when it comes to free agents, the Lakers are one team is almost always in the loop.

From the day LeBron James signed, rumors began circulating as to who in next summer’s free agent class will help James bring a championship back to Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant are just some of the name that have been tied to the Lakers.

Now, even though nothing is set in stone, the thought process is 2019 free agency will see stars such as Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving among those who will join a new team, via ESPN’s Brian Windhorts:

Many believe multiple top free agents will relocate next summer. This would include Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler (for now) and DeMarcus Cousins. But there are two more names on executives’ lips: Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.

Every player named on this list is a franchise-altering superstar, and if somehow all or most of the group was to change jerseys, we could see a drastically different NBA next season than the one we have now. One difference with Davis is he will not be a free agent next summer.

The Lakers have obviously been tied to many of these names, but they will have some stiff competition in trying to get them. It’s no secret that Leonard and Butler reportedly prefer the Clippers over the Lakers. The New York Knicks have been mentioned as prime suitors for Durant and Irving.

The Celtics and the Lakers have also both been rumored in a possible Davis trade. Meanwhile, indications are Butler is likely to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers since being traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves.