NBA Free Agency Rumors: Kyle Korver Will Consider Lakers, Bucks, And 76ers After Being Waived By Suns

Since Kawhi Leonard took nearly a week to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, general manager Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have recovered nicely in response.

While there were concerns the Lakers missed out on potential targets, they were able to sign players like DeMarcus Cousins for below market value by waiting.

As the Lakers have 14 players after signing Avery Bradley, they could look to sign one more player or keep that roster spot open heading into the 2019-20 NBA season.

If the Lakers are looking, the Phoenix Suns have waived Kyle Korver now after acquiring from the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Phoenix Suns have waived forward Kyle Korver, the team announced Monday, clearing the way for the veteran sharpshooter to become a free agent.

Along with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, the Lakers will be among the three teams Korver will consider signing with for his 16th season, according to Wojnarowski:

Korver — whose expiring contract could be waived for the cost of $3.4 million — will consider signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers once he clears waivers, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While much of the attention has been on Andre Iguodala’s situation with the Grizzlies, Korver would be a solid option for the Lakers. Along with being a career 42.9% three-point shooter, Korver played with LeBron James for 1.5 seasons.

Following Year 1 of surrounding James with ‘tough-minded’ playmakers, Pelinka has done a solid job of signing three-point shooters around him and Anthony Davis now.

Although there is parity in the league for the first time in five seasons, James and Davis are expected to end the team’s six-year playoff drought and become championship contenders for at least the next 2-3 seasons now.

And if Korver does sign with the Lakers, it will certainly strengthen their chances in the Western Conference.