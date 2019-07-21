NBA Free Agency Rumors: Kostas Antetokounmpo Signs Two-Way Deal With Lakers

Former Dallas Mavericks forward Kostas Antetokounmpo reportedly signs two-way deal with Los Angeles Lakers for 2019-20 NBA season:

The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed Kostas Antetokounmpo off free agency waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2019

Kostas Antetokounmpo — the younger brother of NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — heads to the Lakers on a two-way deal. https://t.co/zpdgRZaedj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2019

