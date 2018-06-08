NBA Free Agency Rumors: Klay Thompson ‘Probably’ Will Not Sign Contract Extension With Warriors In 2018

With the Golden State Warriors one win away from becoming the NBA’s latest dynasty, there have been questions about how they will keep the team’s core players together.

After Stephen Curry re-signed on a five-year, $201 million contract extension last summer and Kevin Durant said he will re-sign this summer, Klay Thompson is next in line as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

While Thompson is willing to take a pay cut to remain with the team that originally selected him No. 11 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, it appears he will take his time.

Although the 28-year-old is eligible for a contract extension this summer, his father and former Los Angeles Lakers forward Mychal Thompson said that will probably not happen, according to Drew Shiller of NBC Sports:

“Klay definitely wants to play his whole career in Golden State and the Bay Area — there’s no question about that,” Mychal explained. “He loves it up there … loves the fans. “But let’s just say that negotiations will probably continue in the summer of ’19.”

For Thompson, re-signing on July 1 instead of waiting until his contract officially expires would cost him significantly.

If he re-signs this summer, he only qualifies for a five-year, $102 million contract extension. However, if he waits another year, he will qualify for a five-year, $188 million contract extension.

As for the Lakers, they have established a two-year window for free agency. While Plan A is to sign LeBron James and/or Paul George this year, next year’s free agency class features Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler.

Although Thompson is certainly an ideal fit next to Lonzo Ball, it is difficult seeing him leave the Warriors in the foreseeable future.

