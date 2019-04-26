NBA Free Agency Rumors: Kevin Durant’s Former And Current Teammates Think He Will Sign With Knicks

With the 2019 NBA playoffs in progress, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors are in an unexpected first round battle with the Los Angeles Clippers.

As the Warriors are attempting to win their fourth championship in five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, much of the attention has been on Durant’s free agency.

While the 30-year-old has declined to comment about his future, the Los Angeles Lakers are among teams who can offer him a max contract.

However, some of Durant’s former and current teammates believe he will ultimately sign with the New York Knicks, according to Ian Begley of ESPN:

It’s easier to find street parking in Manhattan than it is to find an NBA executive, player or coach who doesn’t think Durant is going to sign with the Knicks in July. Some of Durant’s former teammates think it’s going to happen, per ESPN sources. Several of his current teammates have told friends that they think it’s going to happen, sources said. Opposing agents believe it’s a fait accompli: “Just a matter of putting pen to paper,” is how one agent of another top free agent in the 2019 free-agent class put it.

Although Durant has an opportunity to win his third championship in as many seasons, he has been heavily criticized for joining the Warriors. As a result, he reportedly is not expected to re-sign with them regardless of what happens in the playoffs.

As for the Lakers, they reportedly are second or third on the lists of Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Klay Thompson. While Los Angeles still has other options to improve the roster for the 2019-20 NBA season, owner Jeanie Buss needs to stabilize the organization first.