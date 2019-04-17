With the 2019 NBA playoffs underway, non-playoff teams are focusing on the NBA Draft and free agency, which features Kevin Durant.

While Durant has an opportunity to win three championships in the same amount of time with the Golden State Warriors, there is uncertainty.

As Durant is focused on the present, there have been numerous reports throughout the 2018-19 NBA season that he will not re-sign.

With the Warriors-Los Angeles Clippers first round series tied at 1-1, it appears not much has changed for Durant, according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

Most people in the NBA don’t expect Durant to re-sign with the Warriors no matter what happens in the playoffs. It’s the tacit bargain that I believe the Warriors’ headliners all made — hang together to give their shot for a three-peat and then if Durant leaves, he leaves with no apologies necessary. But there’s inherent tension in that, too, of course.

Since the Lakers have a projected $38 million in cap space, they have and continue to be linked with Durant. However, the latest report has the Lakers second or third on free agency lists of Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Klay Thompson.

To begin the offseason, the Lakers are still without a president of basketball operations and head coach. While general manager Rob Pelinka is reportedly conducting the coaching search, it will likely have a major impact on potential free agents joining LeBron James and the young core.