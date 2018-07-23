NBA Free Agency Rumors: Person Close To Kawhi Leonard Believes He Will Re-Sign With Raptors

After Kawhi Leonard reportedly requested a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers, the San Antonio Spurs ultimately traded him and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick.

With little-to-no leverage in trade discussions with the Lakers, the Spurs surprisingly received a four-time All-Star to hopefully avoid a rebuild. As for the Raptors, they will likely have the entire 2018-19 NBA season to persuade the two-time All-Star to re-sign with them in 2019.

Despite multiple reports suggesting Leonard will eventually join the Lakers in free agency, a person close to the situation believes he will re-sign with the Raptors, according to Mark Zeigler of San Diego Union-Tribune:

Here’s what someone who knows Leonard as well as anybody told me privately: “He’s going to fall in love with Toronto – it’s going to happen. He’s not going to leave, I’m telling you.”

With Leonard recently reporting to the Raptors, there will be conflicting reports about his future throughout the upcoming season. Depending on how things go, there is a scenario where the 27-year-old could be moved once again at the trade deadline if the Raptors are not confident in re-signing him.

As for the Lakers, they have decided to remain patient and rightfully so. Considering the report of the Spurs wanting the team’s entire young core except for Lonzo Ball, the Lakers did not have to gut their roster considering LeBron James’ four-year commitment and can pursue Leonard in free agency.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!