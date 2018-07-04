NBA Free Agency Rumors: Jimmy Butler ‘Fed Up’ With Teammates, Will Not Sign Contract Extension With Timberwolves

There has been a ton of craziness in this year’s free agency class, but there are still a number of other huge names not on the market this summer. One of these big names is Jimmy Butler, who currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves and is a candidate to be a free agent next summer.

Butler ended up in Minnesota due to a trade with the Chicago Bulls and it was clear the Bulls wanted to enter a full-scale rebuild.

When the trade first happened, many felt that this was finally a Timberwolves team that could make some noise. One year later and the Timberwolves disappointed yet again, barely making the playoffs and losing in five games to the Houston Rockets.

Now, reports are surfacing that Butler may be unhappy in Minnesota, and could look to leave in free agency. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Butler is unhappy with his teammates’ attitude, and it could drive Butler away:

As for Butler, a league source said that he also has no intentions of signing an extension with Minnesota, all but fed up with the nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates, specifically Karl-Anthony Towns.

This is an extremely interesting development for a couple of reasons. First, many around the league consider Karl-Anthony Towns to be a future staple in the NBA. He is already regarded as one of the league’s best centers, so for Butler to call him out for having a poor work ethic could possibly affect him in the long run.

Second, Butler has at one point been tied to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, so maybe an offer could be made that could team him up with Lebron James in Los Angeles.

Whatever happens with Butler, it’s safe to say that his days could be coming to a close in Minnesota. There have also recently been rumors that Butler and Kyrie Irving may look to team up, so the NBA could see a similar situation to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

