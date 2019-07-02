NBA Free Agency Rumors: Jared Dudley Signs With Lakers On One-Year, $2.6 Million Deal

As the Los Angeles Lakers patiently wait for Kawhi Leonard’s decision, they can still sign players to the veteran’s minimum to help fill out the 2019-20 NBA roster.

In their first move of the 2019 NBA free agency, the Lakers reportedly signed Troy Daniels — who is a career 40.0% three-point shooter — to a one-year, $2.1 million deal.

Unlike the 2018-19 season which featured ‘tough-minded’ playmakers around LeBron James, it appears the Lakers understand they need more three-point shooters.

Now, Jared Dudley — who is a 39.2% three-point shooter — reportedly has signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Lakers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent Jared Dudley has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

In addition, Dudley’s locker room presence with the Brooklyn Nets has earned him high praise, according to Wojnarowski:

Dudley had a real impact on the Nets young roster a year ago, and really wanted the chance to play for the Lakers. He'll get a chance to impact on a roster that needs veterans capable of contributing in a pressure environment. https://t.co/hemklha12P — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

In Dudley’s lone season with the Nets, he averaged 4.9 points (35.1% from the three-point line) and 2.6 rebounds in 20.7 minutes. However, all of the attention was on Dudley’s feud with Ben Simmons in the 2019 NBA playoffs.

While it is unclear what Dudley’s role will be as the Lakers still have a long way to go with their roster, this is an encouraging sign by general manager Rob Pelinka so far.

Although the team’s top targets have signed elsewhere, there are still quality role players. Along with the $4.7 million room exception, some players may be willing to take less.

If Leonard signs with the Lakers, it would make them favorites to win it all for the next 2-3 seasons at the very minimum. While there may be concerns about depth, recruiting becomes easier with three All-Star players.