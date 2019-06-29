NBA Free Agency Rumors: ‘Increasing Number’ Of Insiders Believe Lakers ‘True Threat’ To Sign Kawhi Leonard Over Clippers

With less than 48 hours before the start of free agency on June 30, the Los Angeles Lakers have made two significant moves in hopes of signing a third All-Star player now.

Highlighted by the Anthony Davis trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers eventually re-established their max-contract slot following much controversy.

Since the Lakers-Wizards trade and Davis waiving his $4 million trade kicker, the narrative has begun to change — especially regarding Kawhi Leonard’s decision.

As it was viewed as a two-team race between the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers, more insiders are starting to believe the Lakers are a ‘true threat’ to sign Leonard, according to Marc Stein of New York Times:

Things change fast in #thisleague: With free agency a day and change away, it's the Lakers who have convinced Las Vegas — and an increasing number of league insiders — that they are LA's true threat to limiting Kawhi Leonard's Raptors career to a single season. Not the Clippers — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 29, 2019

As a result, there is uncertainty for the Clippers now and what it may take for them to sign him, according to Stein:

How high is the bar for the Clippers now? They might not only have to beat out Toronto … they might have to convince Kevin Durant to choose the Clippers to then convince Kawhi to choose the Clippers over the Lakers. League sources insist that the Laker threat is that significant — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 29, 2019

Shortly after the Davis news, there was a report of Leonard granting the Lakers a meeting. Since then, Leonard’s camp is expected to meet with owner Jeanie Buss and former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

Along with Buss and Johnson, Davis and LeBron James are planning on meeting with Leonard about teaming up.

Despite a drama-filled start to the offseason, it appears it will not have a negative impact on free agency. As the Lakers have reached their goal of two All-Star players, the opportunity to perhaps sign a third is an incredible one.

As all of the attention is on Leonard and rightfully so, Kyrie Irving reportedly remains in the discussion despite him being linked to the Brooklyn Nets. If Kevin Durant does not join Irving, it could open the door for him to reunite with James and fulfill his desire to play with Davis as well.

Regardless of what happens, Leonard’s decision will change the landscape of the NBA for the first time in five seasons.