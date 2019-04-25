NBA Free Agency Rumors: Executive Thinks DeMarcus Cousins Will Be ‘Consolation Prize’ For Lakers Or Knicks

After a torn left Achilles injury during the 2017-18 NBA season, DeMarcus Cousins signed a one-year, $5.8 million deal with the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

As Cousins made his Warriors debut on Jan. 18, he averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in just 25.7 minutes while appearing in 30 games.

Unfortunately, Cousins suffered a torn left quadriceps in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers and is unlikely to return.

Following two significant injuries, a Western Conference executive believes Cousins could sign with the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks, according to Ken Berger of Bleacher Report:

“He’ll be the Lakers’ or the Knicks’ consolation prize,” one of the Western Conference execs said.

As the Lakers attempt to stabilize themselves following president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation, they still have a projected $38 million in cap space. While Plan A remains signing or trading for a second All-Star player alongside LeBron James, there are scenarios where they sign numerous good players instead.

Depending on how 2019 free agency transpires, the Lakers could sign Cousins to a one-year deal to preserve cap space. Although another season of one-year rentals is not ideal at this stage, Anthony Davis is expected to decline his player option with the New Orleans Pelicans and become a free agent in 2020.

The Lakers still have an opportunity to improve their roster heading into Year 2 with James, but must figure out their front office and head coach situation first.