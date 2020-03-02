NBA Free Agency Rumors: Dion Waiters Had ‘Impressive’ Workout With Lakers

After the Los Angeles Lakers waived Troy Daniels by the March 1 deadline, they have a roster spot available now heading into the 2020 NBA playoffs.

While the Lakers did not immediately sign a player, they have been linked to numerous backcourt players such as Dion Waiters and JR Smith so far.

With Waiters and Smith set to work out for the Lakers, there is a new development with the former, who was bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Waiters reportedly had an ‘impressive’ workout and will meet with head coach Frank Vogel, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, and the Lakers front office now, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Lakers have completed workout with free agent Dion Waiters and he had an impressive showing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Next portion of Waiters' visit to the Lakers: Meeting with Frank Vogel, Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

