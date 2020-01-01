NBA Free Agency Rumors: Darren Collison Considering Return; Lakers, Clippers Emerging As Preferred Destinations

Former Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison reportedly considering return with Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers emerging as preferred destinations during 2019-20 NBA season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Story filed to ESPN: After a stunning retirement prior to free agency, veteran guard Darren Collison is considering a February return to the NBA – with the Lakers and Clippers emerging as his two preferred destinations. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020

