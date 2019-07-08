NBA Free Agency Rumors: Avery Bradley Plans To Sign With Lakers On Two-Year, $9.7 Million Deal

Since Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers have recovered in free agency.

Along with re-signing some players from the 2018-19 NBA season, the Lakers have signed DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, and Quinn Cook to improve their overall depth.

With the $4.7 million exception available, general manager Rob Pelinka and company were not finished improving their depth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Once Avery Bradley is bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, he plans to sign with the Lakers on a two-year, $9.7 million deal soon, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Once guard Avery Bradley clears waivers today, he plans to sign a two-year, $9.7M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA_Sports tells ESPN. Bradley will have a player option on the second season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2019

Although the Lakers lost out on some potential steals by waiting for Leonard, they also avoided questionable deals.

Since most teams no longer have cap space, Los Angeles was able to sign most of these players below their market value such as DeMarcus Cousins (one-year, $3.5 million).

While the Lakers traded for Davis, surrounding him and James with the right players was just as important and Pelinka has done well under the circumstances.

With one more roster spot, the Lakers could use another small forward and much of the attention has been on Andre Iguodala. However, the Grizzlies reportedly are still trying to trade him instead of buying him out like Bradley.

While Bradley has been unable to stay healthy throughout his career, he will likely not be asked to play 30 minutes per game for head coach Frank Vogel. In addition, it will be interesting to see what Vogel’s rotations are now.

Although the Lakers would have been heavily favored with Leonard, James and Davis along with depth will be contenders as there is more balance in the league.