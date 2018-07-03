NBA Free Agency: Players React To DeMarcus Cousins Signing With Golden State Warriors

Less than one week into 2018 NBA free agency, and yet there has been nothing but chaos since it started. The first big splash was Paul George taking a four year max-contract to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That was followed by the Los Angeles Lakers agreeing to terms with Lebron James and a slew of other free agents. And even after that, the craziest move of the offseason happened Monday.

DeMarcus Cousins agreed a one year, $5.3 million contract with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

This obviously sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, as once Cousins recovers from his injury, the Warriors will be able to play a starting lineup featuring five all stars.

A Warriors lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Cousins could easily go down as the greatest lineup in NBA history.

Many NBA players had a significant reaction to this, as this effectively ends any competitive balance there was left. Check out their reactions below:

Bro Wut — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) July 3, 2018

Seriously???? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) July 3, 2018

No way brehhhhhh — Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) July 3, 2018

Wtf lol — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) July 3, 2018

WHAT IS GOING ON — Emmanuel Mudiay (@emmanuelmudiay) July 3, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂 bruh the warriors clowning. — Damien Wilkins (@dwilkins3000) July 3, 2018

Bruh. Lol what’s going onnnnnnnnnnnnn — Shane Larkin (@ShaneLarkin_3) July 3, 2018

5 All-Stars on 1 team…. wow — Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) July 3, 2018

WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE GUYS.!?? 🤔🤔😂😂😂😂 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) July 3, 2018

NBA owners might lock us out now! 😂😂 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) July 3, 2018

Would love to see the Warriors vs The Western conference all stars during all star weekend — Quincy Pondexter (@QuincyPondexter) July 3, 2018

Here comes the new playoff format. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 3, 2018

GameOfZones Will be dope😂🤷🏻‍♂️. — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) July 3, 2018

Perhaps the funniest reaction was that of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who took the Cousins signing as his chance to pry James away from the Lakers:

Well well the NBA is NUTS and also the best league lmao pic.twitter.com/zwtcgq9oZP — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

There’s still time to change your mind lol — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

Let’s pull a DeAndre Jordan and just Trust it — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

And, of course, the only people seemingly happy about this were other members of the Warriors:

The 3rd splash Brother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Let’s go @boogiecousins — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018

Big fella!!!! — Andre Iguodala (@andre) July 3, 2018

Free Agency is living up to the hype!! #wow — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) July 3, 2018

Wow👀 — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 3, 2018

Yeah man…. crazy!!! Santorini is a blast! 😂😂😂😂😂 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 3, 2018

It’s safe to say that even though Lebron James switched teams, the signing that blew up NBA Twitter the most was Cousins to the Warriors, and it’s not even close.

