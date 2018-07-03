NBA Free Agency: Players React To DeMarcus Cousins Signing With Golden State...

NBA Free Agency: Players React To DeMarcus Cousins Signing With Golden State Warriors

By Ron Gutterman -
Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Less than one week into 2018 NBA free agency, and yet there has been nothing but chaos since it started. The first big splash was Paul George taking a four year max-contract to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That was followed by the Los Angeles Lakers agreeing to terms with Lebron James and a slew of other free agents. And even after that, the craziest move of the offseason happened Monday.

DeMarcus Cousins agreed a one year, $5.3 million contract with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

This obviously sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, as once Cousins recovers from his injury, the Warriors will be able to play a starting lineup featuring five all stars.

A Warriors lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Cousins could easily go down as the greatest lineup in NBA history.

Many NBA players had a significant reaction to this, as this effectively ends any competitive balance there was left. Check out their reactions below:

Perhaps the funniest reaction was that of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who took the Cousins signing as his chance to pry James away from the Lakers:

And, of course, the only people seemingly happy about this were other members of the Warriors:

It’s safe to say that even though Lebron James switched teams, the signing that blew up NBA Twitter the most was Cousins to the Warriors, and it’s not even close.

