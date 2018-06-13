NBA Free Agency: Paul George Enjoys Being Teammates With LeBron James, Says He Loves L.A.

There have been countless reports that connected free agents Paul George and Lebron James to the Los Angeles Lakers for the better part of the past year, and they don’t figure to be slowing down anytime soon.

The Lakers had often been named as the team most likely to sign at least one of the two, and in many scenarios both of them. Because of this, anything that is said by either George or James, or those close to them, fuels the free agency rumor wheel.

This is especially true for George, as he had been talking about playing for the Lakers since he wore an Indiana Pacers uniform. At that time, it seemed like absolutely nothing would stop him from getting to Los Angeles, and with just two weeks to go until free agency begins, it seems that little has changed.

While at a Fortnite gaming convention, George was approached by a TMZ Sports reporter who asked about his free agency plans, potentially joining forces with James, and his affinity for Los Angeles.

Naturally, George said he would embrace playing alongside James because of enjoying previous experiences in All-Star Games:

“Yeah, I’m with LeBron every All-Star. Every one of my All-Stars I’ve been teamed with LeBron. We’ve got a losing record but I like playing with him. It was fun playing with LeBron at All-Star Weekend.”

And although he didn’t say it specifically, it seemed as if Los Angeles might be the prime destination for George and James to play together:

“I’m from L.A. I can say I love L.A. because I’m from L.A.”

When the Oklahoma City Thunder traded for George, many believed they were taking a risk on a one-year rental. That sentiment was reinforced when the Thunder were eliminated by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

However, George has continued to speak highly of the Russell Westbrook and the Thunder organization as a whole. As such, they’re said to have a growing chance of re-signing George this summer.

In addition to pitching the ability to play in front of his hometown, the Lakers have the salary cap space to pair George with another max-contract player; be it James or another All-Star acquired via trade.

And while nothing with George and James are set in stone, this could likely be the best chance for the Lakers to return to their former glory immediately.

