NBA Free Agency News: Reggie Bullock Has ‘High Level Of Interest’ In Re-Signing With Lakers

As the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline approached, the Los Angeles Lakers had a major need for shooting and acquired Reggie Bullock, who is the prototypical ‘3-and-D’ necessary for today’s NBA.

Unfortunately for Bullock and the Lakers, he converted on just 34.3% from the three-point line despite knocking down over 41% during his time with the Detroit Pistons. And now, the Lakers must make a decision on whether or not to bring him back for the 2019-20 NBA season as Bullock is a free agent.

For his part, Bullock wants to remain with the Lakers. “Very high. I love this city, I was here the first two years of my career,” Bullock said during his recent exit interview. “I have friends here, I don’t really have any family members, but it’s a great organization.”

Even though Bullock struggled during his time in Los Angeles, he is the type of player the Lakers would seemingly want to keep around. He is a hard worker who can guard multiple positions and is an above-average three-point shooter on a team that had very few.

It is anyone’s guess as to whether Bullock will return, but he had very high praise for the organization as a whole.

“I’ve been a fan of this organization throughout my life. They have much respect for me, I have a lot of respect for them. They welcomed me with open arms, so it’s a high level of interest.”

The Lakers will have a number of decisions to make on free agents this offseason. Both Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee have expressed interest in returning and Bullock is in the same category.

Whom the Lakers ultimately decide to bring back is anyone’s guess, but Bullock checks a lot of boxes for what this team is looking for and he would like to help build this franchise back to greatness.