NBA Free Agency News: Rajon Rondo Will Not Re-Sign With Lakers If They Do Not Have Head Coach

With the Los Angeles Lakers in the midst of some early turmoil to begin the 2019 NBA offseason, it is fair to question how this ultimately affects free agency.

After his first season with the Lakers, Rajon Rondo is among a group of veterans who signed one-year deals. While the discussion should be about how the Lakers can improve their roster for Year 2 with LeBron James, it has been about their inability to bring in leadership in the front office and coaching staff.

As a result, the Lakers have been heavily criticized while owner Jeanie Buss and company have remained quiet since former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation.

Making an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Countdown, Rondo was asked how the team’s current situation will impact his free agency decision:

“With this point in my career, a head coach is big for me. It’s all about relationship. If they don’t have one, it’s a no go for me.”

Rondo’s comments have already come with mixed reviews. Although it is widely agreed that there is dysfunction in Los Angeles, many have questioned whether or not he is part of the solution moving forward.

Regardless, Rondo’s comments should come as a warning sign for other potential free agents. The team’s only saving grace at this point is the hope of signing a second All-Star player alongside James and potentially the young core.

If Los Angeles is still without a head coach by then, it could have a drastic effect on their ability to recruit new players. While the Lakers may not be worried about the prospect of losing Rondo in free agency, it will become a cause for concern when the likely vast majority of other players reveal they feel the same way he does.