NBA Free Agency News: Quinn Cook Signed With Lakers Over Four Teams Because He ‘Felt Wanted’

The Los Angeles Lakers did a remarkable job filling out their roster with talent despite waiting a whole week in free agency and losing the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes.

One of the players the Lakers signed to bolster their backcourt is former Golden State Warriors backup point guard Quinn Cook.

Despite not playing a huge role with the Warriors, Cook is coming off his first full-length season, playing 74 games including 10 starts. Cook’s averages were hurt by the fact that he played just 14.3 minutes per game but in that time, he was lights out from the three-point line as he shot 40.5%.

Cook reveals five teams were vying for his services, but the Lakers offered the most enticing pitch ‘for several reasons,’ according to Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

“Immediately, Cook said the Lakers and four other unnamed teams expressed interest. He found the Lakers to be the most enticing option for a few reasons.”

Among those reasons, Cook exclaimed that he ‘felt wanted’ by the Lakers and that general manager Rob Pelinka convinced him on a vision of splitting the point guard duties with Rajon Rondo and LeBron James:

“One, Cook said he “felt wanted.” Cook said that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told him that he was “the perfect fit” to share point-guard duties with Rajon Rondo and LeBron James after winning an NBA title out of two Finals appearances with the Warriors.”

While it is slightly disheartening to see that Rajon Rondo will be possibly getting significant minutes, it’s nice to know that Pelinka values Cook’s play style.

Cook is one of those players that could fill an important role on any roster. In his two seasons with the Warriors, Cook filled in better than anyone could have hoped for when Stephen Curry got hurt. He made a name for himself as Curry’s backup and it seems he plans to do the same in Los Angeles.

In addition, Cook is also a good enough spot-up shooter to fit in perfectly alongside James, meaning he might even get some minutes as a shooting guard.

Already, it’s becoming clear that this Lakers team may be much more versatile than last year’s and it’s because of players like Cook. Cook’s reasoning for wanting to join should also instill even more faith in Pelinka to lead this team in a way former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson couldn’t.