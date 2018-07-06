NBA Free Agency News: Lonzo Ball Reacts To LeBron James Signing With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers finally got their big superstar back in the franchise as LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal to join the team.

The move has gotten the young players on the roster excited for what is next to come, including Lonzo Ball.

Ball has been open about his fandom of James, noting that he was his favorite player growing up. Now that Ball will have the opportunity to play with James, it is like a dream come true.

Ball appeared on NBC Los Angeles in an interview with Fred Roggin and the only word he could use to describe the feeling of hearing the news was:

“The only word that comes to mind is ‘crazy.’ Like you said, my whole live I’ve been watching him. He’s my favorite player and just to be able to have the opportunity to play with him is really crazy.”

Ball also praised the front office for their ability to land the major star they have been trying to add for years:

“They’re doing their job. They’re doing the best things for the team and today we just got the best player in the world, so I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The front office certainly pulled out all the stops to get a commitment from James, in particular, Magic Johnson who reportedly snuck to James’ house right at the outset of free agency to meet with him. He is more than deserving of a ton of praise from Ball and Lakers fans everywhere.

The combination of James and Ball is an interesting one as both are extremely talented passers with amazing court vision who should be able to play off each other. Ball’s shooting struggles are a concern, but that is still something that can be improved upon and he will likely do just that this offseason.

