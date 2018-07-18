NBA Free Agency News: Lakers Sign Undrafted North Carolina Point Guard Joel Berry II

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed former North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II, the team announced.

Following the 2018 NBA Draft where the Lakers selected Moritz Wagner (No. 25), Isaac Bonga (No. 39), and Svi Mykhailiuk (No. 47), they reportedly signed Berry II to an undrafted free-agent deal.

After playing all four years at North Carolina, Berry II was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player while leading the Tar Heels to the National Championship.

Along with being named a Third Team All-American, he averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 33.1 minutes during his senior year.

In four years, the 23-year-old averaged 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 144 games, which included 112 starts.

With the Lakers selecting Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and signing Rajon Rondo in free agency, Berry II will have an opportunity to be the team’s third-string point guard.

As the Lakers head into the 2018-19 NBA season, they will potentially have one roster spot available.

