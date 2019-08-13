NBA Free Agency News: Lakers Sign Demetrius Jackson To Exhibit 10 Deal

After the 2019-20 NBA schedule officially released, the Los Angeles Lakers and all 30 teams are putting the finishing touches on their training camp rosters right now.

As the Lakers technically have one roster spot available, they have also signed players like Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Jordan Caroline, Aric Holman, and Zach Norvell Jr. to either two-year or Exhibit 10 deals so far.

While they may not make the Opening Night roster against the Los Angeles Clippers, they have an opportunity to play for the team’s G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers.

Now, the Lakers have signed Demetrius Jackson:

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Demetrius Jackson, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Terms were not disclosed by the Lakers, but they reportedly signed Jackson to an Exhibit 10 deal heading into the 2019-20 NBA season, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Lakers sign another player to an Exhibit 10 deal, per source pic.twitter.com/zg9hlduVhQ — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 14, 2019

Originally the No. 45 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Jackson has already played for three different teams to begin his young career in the league.

Along with the Houston Rockets, the 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In six appearances during the 2018-19 season, Jackson averaged 3.7 points (53.3% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line) and nearly an assist in limited minutes.