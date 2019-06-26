NBA Free Agency News: Lakers Extend Qualifying Offers To Alex Caruso, Johnathan Williams

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially extended qualifying offers to Alex Caruso and Jonathan Williams, which will make them both restricted free agents on June 30.

As part of the two-way deal with the team’s G League affiliate South Bay Lakers, Caruso and Williams were both called up in the final stages of the 2018-19 NBA season.

In Caruso’s second season with the Lakers, he averaged 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 21.2 minutes.

As for Williams’ first season with the Lakers, he averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in just 15.5 minutes.

During the team’s final 10 games and amid injuries to LeBron James and the entire young core, Caruso and Williams played important roles en route to a 6-4 record.

In the 122-117 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Caruso recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in 38 minutes to further cement himself as an NBA player.

And despite the 108-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Williams recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds in just 26 minutes to show he was capable of playing against the elite.

Despite extending the qualifying offer, it is unclear if Caruso and Williams will actually remain restricted free agents.

With the Anthony Davis trade expected to be completed on July 6 with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers are attempting to maintain their max-contract slot now.