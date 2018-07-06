NBA Free Agency News: Lakers Announce Rajon Rondo Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have made the signing of Rajon Rondo official, inking him to a one-year deal that will reportedly pay him $9 million.

Rondo gives the Lakers another option at point guard after Lonzo Ball and it’s also possible the two could play together the way Rondo and Jrue Holiday shared the floor at times for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Rondo, a 12-year NBA veteran, has been selected to four All-Star teams and been on the All-Defensive First or Second Team three times.

After LeBron James announced his intention to join the Lakers through his agency Klutch Sports, the team made a series of moves geared towards adding veterans who can help them win now, with Rondo being one of them.

Over the course of his career, Rondo has developed a reputation as a passing savant who can organize an offense and pick defenses apart. He has also been an exceptional defender and at 32 years old will be looking to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Last season with the Pelicans, Rondo averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game.

