NBA Free Agency News: Lakers Announce LeBron James Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed LeBron James, the team announced.

Although terms of the contract were not disclosed, James reportedly signed a four-year, $153 million deal. This allows president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka time to build a championship contender.

After two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers that spans over 11 seasons, James brought a championship to his hometown when they defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Following the 33-year-old’s domination of the Eastern Conference highlighted by eight consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, James heads to the Western Conference for the first time in his future Hall of Fame career.

In Los Angeles, the Lakers have surrounded James with Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart. Along with a competitive young core, the Lakers have signed Kentavious-Caldwell Pope, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, and Rajon Rondo.

With the four-time league MVP’s arrival, Johnson and Pelinka have options in the short- and long-term. They have been linked with Kawhi Leonard via trade or free agency and have re-established themselves as a free agent destination.

