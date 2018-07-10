NBA Free Agency News: Lakers Announce Lance Stephenson Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have made the signing of Lance Stephenson official, inking him to a deal that will reportedly pay him $4.5 million for one season.

Stephenson spent the 2017-18 NBA season with the Indiana Pacers where he averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in a reserve role.

Known for his competitive fire and versatility on both ends of the floor, Stephenson joins a revamped Lakers lineup where he will join fellow free agent signees LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Stephenson arrived in the NBA as the No. 40 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Pacers, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. Since then, his career has included stops with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves before finally returning to Indiana for the last two seasons.

Word broke of Stephenson’s intention to sign with the Lakers shortly after Klutch Sports issued a press release announcing LeBron James’ move to Los Angeles. James and Stephenson have had intense battles in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will now share the floor as teammates for the first time.

